Dorothy F. (nee Szczechowski) Bowers
Passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Vern for 64 years. Loving mother of Kenneth (Jodi Lee), Karen (Christopher) Schulteis and Diane (Paul) Potos. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth (Kyle), Joseph, Katherine, Matthew, Rachel (Patrick), Christina, Amanda, Megan and Anne. Precious great-grandmother to Landon. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Dorothy was a former employee of International Harvester and Milwaukee County.
The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Timothy Buchanan and the MRICU staff at St. Luke's Medical Center.
A visitation will be held at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church (8500 W. Coldspring Rd, Greenfield, WI) on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:30-10:45 AM with the funeral mass to begin at 11 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to and Catholic Charities are greatly appreciated.
