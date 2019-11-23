|
|
Dorothy F. Lepow
Milwaukee - Vivacious, witty, life of the party, Dorothy F Lepow (nee Golembiewski) found peace on Friday, November 22nd, 2019. She was preceded to heaven by her husband and the love of her life of over 60 years, Jimmy Lepow, whom she missed every day, from the day he passed until she joined him in Eternity. Dear Mom of Mike (Jacque) Lepow and Kathy (Bill) Berezowitz. Preceded in death by her loving brothers Ray (Ethel), Stanley (Ceil), and Leonard (Betty). Very proud Busia of Megan and Andrew Berezowitz. Special Aunt to Roxanne Maciejczak, and special friend to Judy Pinter. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and her close "knit" friends.
Dorothy was an active member of her church, regular exerciser at the Wilson Senior Center, avid BINGO player, lead polka dancer, candy connoisseur, and founder of the Thursday Night Knitting Club. In lieu of flowers Dorothy requests you share her light and love by doing something kind on her behalf. If you find yourself at the bar, have one in her honor and be sure to tip your server.
Visitation at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE, 3222 S 29th Street, from 4:00-5:45PM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 6:00PM. Private family entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A note from Dorothy: "no sad clothes, no crying."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019