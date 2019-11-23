Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Lepow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy F. Lepow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy F. Lepow Notice
Dorothy F. Lepow

Milwaukee - Vivacious, witty, life of the party, Dorothy F Lepow (nee Golembiewski) found peace on Friday, November 22nd, 2019. She was preceded to heaven by her husband and the love of her life of over 60 years, Jimmy Lepow, whom she missed every day, from the day he passed until she joined him in Eternity. Dear Mom of Mike (Jacque) Lepow and Kathy (Bill) Berezowitz. Preceded in death by her loving brothers Ray (Ethel), Stanley (Ceil), and Leonard (Betty). Very proud Busia of Megan and Andrew Berezowitz. Special Aunt to Roxanne Maciejczak, and special friend to Judy Pinter. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and her close "knit" friends.

Dorothy was an active member of her church, regular exerciser at the Wilson Senior Center, avid BINGO player, lead polka dancer, candy connoisseur, and founder of the Thursday Night Knitting Club. In lieu of flowers Dorothy requests you share her light and love by doing something kind on her behalf. If you find yourself at the bar, have one in her honor and be sure to tip your server.

Visitation at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE, 3222 S 29th Street, from 4:00-5:45PM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 6:00PM. Private family entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A note from Dorothy: "no sad clothes, no crying."

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline