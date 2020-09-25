1/1
Dorothy Felsing
Dorothy Felsing

Wauwatosa - (nee Richardson) Went to heaven on Friday, September 25th, 2020, age 92. Loving mother of Ronald (Judy), Gary (Sandra), and Bill (Julie) Felsing. Sister of Myrna (Chet) Felsing, Ralph (Doris) Richardson, and sister-in-law of Joann Felsing. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by husband Donald Felsing, sister Edna Kroeger, brother Alfred Richardson, Kenneth Richardson, Harvey Richardson, brothers-in-law Richard Felsing and Glen Kroeger, and grandson, Jamieson Felsing.

Visitation Thursday, October 1st, 9-11 am at ST. JOHN'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7809 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa, followed by the funeral service at 11 am. COVID precautions will be in place, and masks are required. Private interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Dorothy was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church for her entire life of 92 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church or School appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
