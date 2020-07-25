1/
Dorothy (Filla) Feuling
1931 - 2020
Dorothy (nee Filla) Feuling

Cudahy - Born to eternal life on July 18, 2020 at age 88, Dorothy began life's journey August 4, 1931 in Independence, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin, brother Benedict, and sisters Marcella and Margaret. Loving mother and grandmother, she is survived by her children Gerald(Cathy) Feuling, Dale(Jacquie) Feuling, Allen(Mimi) Feuling, Michelle(Steven) Guttuso, and Daniel(Margret) Feuling, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She spent much of her life as an avid gardener and baker. She brought joy, beauty, and sweetness to countless lives with her summer flowers and produce and holiday treats. Services were held at Divine Mercy Parish.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
