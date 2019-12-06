Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
1025 S 7th Ave
West Bend, WI
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
1025 S 7th Ave
West Bend, WI
Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic cemetery
Wabeno, WI
West Bend - Dorothy Celia Foscato of Wabeno, WI, 92, passed away December 2, 2019, at New Perspective Senior Living in West Bend, WI.

A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Church (1025 S 7th Ave, West Bend, WI) on Friday, December 13, at 12:00 PM. Visitation begins at 10:30 AM in the church. She will be laid to rest at St. Ambrose Catholic cemetery Wabeno, WI Saturday, December 14, 11:30 AM.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

View complete obituary online, leave your condolences and get inclement weather details at https://www.phillipfuneralhome.com/obituary-listing



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019
