Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Mount Carmel Lutheran Church
Milwaukee, WI
Dorothy Gillet


1930 - 2019
Dorothy Gillet Notice
Dorothy Gillet was born in 1930 in Viroqua, Wisconsin. She passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia due to complications from dementia. Dorothy married James Gillet, a World War II veteran and teacher, in 1951, and lived on North 89th Street in Milwaukee, for over 40 years, raising their daughters Kristine, Karyl, and Debra. They were also active in the Mount Carmel Lutheran Church.

Dorothy was greeted in Heaven by her parents, her husband Jim, daughter Kris Gillet, brother Vern and other loving relatives and friends.

She is survived by her brothers David and Connie, her daughters Karyl Boyd and Debbie Horvath. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, two sons-in-law, nine grandchildren, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. The family especially wants to thank the staff of Provident Village at Creekside in Smyrna, Georgia.

The family will be holding a memorial service in Milwaukee on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12:30pm at Mount Carmel Lutheran Church, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Carmel Lutheran Church or any charity that supports the health and welfare of veterans or children.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
