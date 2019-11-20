|
|
Dorothy H. Balistreri
(nee Charnetski) Reunited with her beloved husband Peter on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Loving mom of Deb (John) Rycerz and Dean (Sandy). Dear grandma of Jeremy (fiancée Megan) Rycerz, Jodi (Brett) Radaj, Amanda (Brandon) Grimshaw, and Kyle (Stephanie Stanford) Balistreri. Gigi of Everly Grimshaw. Sister of Donald, Kenneth and Eugene. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by 2 brother and 4 sisters.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25th at ST. ALPHONSUS CHURCH, 6060 W. Loomis Rd. from 9-11AM with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Private family interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019