Dorothy H. HowardBorn April 7, 1939. Dorothy H. Howard passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Loving wife of the late Donald. Beloved mother of David (Chel) and Darcy (Sean) Smith. Also survived by her grandchildren, Brianna (Travis Pederstuen), Kayla, Alec and Daniel. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Memorial visitation at the funeral home on Friday December 18 from 10 to 12 with a memorial service to follow.