Kostowicz, Dorothy H. (Nee Butler) Born to eternal life April 13, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Leroy Kostowicz. Loving mother of Donna (Chuck) O'Neil, Cheryl (Stephen) Colgrove, Michael Ostrowski, the late Richard Ostrowski, and step-mother of Wendy and Scott Kostowicz. Proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Charlotte Riffler. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering on Tuesday, April 23, from 3:30PM - 4:30PM with a memorial service at 4:30PM at Pat's Oak Manor. 1804 15th Ave. South Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019