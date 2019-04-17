Services
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 304-5745
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kostowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy H. Kostowicz

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dorothy H. Kostowicz Notice
Kostowicz, Dorothy H. (Nee Butler) Born to eternal life April 13, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Leroy Kostowicz. Loving mother of Donna (Chuck) O'Neil, Cheryl (Stephen) Colgrove, Michael Ostrowski, the late Richard Ostrowski, and step-mother of Wendy and Scott Kostowicz. Proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Charlotte Riffler. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering on Tuesday, April 23, from 3:30PM - 4:30PM with a memorial service at 4:30PM at Pat's Oak Manor. 1804 15th Ave. South Milwaukee.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
Download Now