Dorothy H. Skasa

Skasa, Dorothy H. (Nee Redenz) Passed away peacefully and is reunited with her husband, Elmer, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, age 91. Loving Mom of Sharon (Dan) Ott. Proud Grandma of Keith Ott (Becky) and Kevin Ott. Sister of Russell (Karen) Redenz. Further survived by her Sister-in-law Annette Skasa, family members and friends. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 10-11:45. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Burial will be held privately.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
