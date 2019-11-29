|
Dorothy Hauser
Milwaukee - Passed peacefully into God's loving arms November 28th, 2019 at the age of 99. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Floyd of 56 years.
Loving mother of Don (Lynn) Hauser, Tom (Jenny) Hauser and Jon (Nora) Hauser. Proud grandma of Sheri (Dave) Makkos, Lori Hauser, Christi (Jason) Adyniec, Sarah Hauser, Samantha Hauser, Laura Hauser, Michael Hauser. Great-grandma of Anthony, Ryan, Sophia, Miles, Marshall.
Preceded in death by her parents George and Alma and brothers Vincent Feest (the late Virginia) and Glen (Louise) Feest.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019