Holloway, Dorothy Passed away on June 30, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Dorothy was the loving wife of Eugene Holloway for 58 years, the loving mother of Diane (Otis) Barnes, Roland (deceased), Gary, Barbara and Chantelle Holloway all of Milwaukee, WI and Reginald (Michelle) Holloway of Las Vegas, NV, proud grandmother of Quiana (Joel) Carter, Rochelle and D'Andre Barnes, Ayrial and Jaelin Snow, Jada and Jacai Holloway, Cameron Duskin and Paris Bush; great grandmother of six; dear sister to Bertha (John) Cooper both deceased of Tallahassee, FL, Grace (John) Sims, Shirley Carr, Ruby Rodgers, Bill (deceased), Rufus (deceased) and Eugene (deceased) and Simuel Wilborn all of Milwaukee, WI, Joe (Linda) Wilborn of Ohio, Thomas (Sandra) Wilborn of Tennessee and Michael (Betty) Wilborn of Illinois. Dorothy also leaves to cherish her memories a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and many dear friends. Visitation at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses at 5747 N 29th St, Saturday, July 13th from 10-12pm. Funeral Service at noon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019