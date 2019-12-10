|
|
Dorothy I. Moen (nee Sauer)
Of Cedarburg, formerly of Shorewood, December 8, 2019, age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Richard Moen, dear mother of Steve (Debra) and Jeff. Further survived by 3 grandchildren, sister-in-law Maudy Williams, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters. Memorial Service 11AM on Friday, December 13, at Bay Shore Lutheran Church, 1200 E. Hampton Ave., Whitefish Bay with visitation from 10:30-11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Bay Shore Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019