|
|
Portz, Dorothy I (Nee Malchek) Of Neosho, was Born to Eternal Life Monday, July 29th 2019 at the age of 71 years She is survived by her loving Husband Dennis L. Portz of 47 years. Dearest mother of Edie M Schlehlein, Steven L Portz and Laura A (Roger) Charly. Precious grandmother of Dale Schlehlein lll, Mitchell Schlehlein, Michael Schlehlein, Elizabeth Schlehlein, Annabelle Charly, Roark Charly, Drake Charly and Ramsey Charly. Dear sister of Tony (Betty) Malchek and Barb (Danny) Kutzke. Also, survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her brother Norbet Malchek, her sister-in-law Sun Pun Chong Troeller, her niece Shirley Malchek, her nephew Jason Malchek. Visitation will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 1-3PM at St. Olaf's Lutheran Church, W653 Roosevelt Rd., Rubicon, WI. Funeral Service will follow at St. Olaf's Church at 3PM, with Rev. Tom Pietz officiating. Memorials to Good Samaritan and A Child's Smile at St. Olaf's Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank the Staff and Residents at Marquardt Village, and Doctor David Chen for his years of dedication helping mom all the way through her heart transplant. Also, for all the continuous Prayers from St Olaf's Lutheran Church, family, friends and community. "Donate Life, be a Donor."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019