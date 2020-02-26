|
Dorothy Ida Dessecker
Muskego - (Nee Gettelman) Age 88. Born into eternal life February 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Bryce for 67 years. Loving mother of Jim (Carrie), Mike (Sandy), and Dan (Hali). Cherished gramma of Dianne (Austin), Heidi, and Doug (Carly). Proud great-gramma of Olive, Maya, and soon to arrive, Flint. Further survived by other relatives and "special friends": Carol, Doris, Janet, Janice, Joan, Joyce and Nancy. Special thanks to the staff at Caring Alternatives for their love and care. Private services. If desired, memorials to the Hales Corners Public Library appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020