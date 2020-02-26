Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Dessecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ida Dessecker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Ida Dessecker Notice
Dorothy Ida Dessecker

Muskego - (Nee Gettelman) Age 88. Born into eternal life February 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Bryce for 67 years. Loving mother of Jim (Carrie), Mike (Sandy), and Dan (Hali). Cherished gramma of Dianne (Austin), Heidi, and Doug (Carly). Proud great-gramma of Olive, Maya, and soon to arrive, Flint. Further survived by other relatives and "special friends": Carol, Doris, Janet, Janice, Joan, Joyce and Nancy. Special thanks to the staff at Caring Alternatives for their love and care. Private services. If desired, memorials to the Hales Corners Public Library appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline