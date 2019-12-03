|
Dorothy J. Goes
(Nee Wright) November 30, 2019 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Mary Goes, Susan (Mike) Carlin, Sally (Dr. Mark) Herring, Margaret Ellen (Tim) Luehrs. Also survived by 16 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by grandson Luke Herring.
Dorothy graduated from Holy Angels Academy class of 1939. She was a life member of the Wauwatosa Suburban Womens Club, a past member of the Marion Club, Pink Ladies of St. Joseph's Hospital and belonged to Westmoor County Club, Christ King Church and was involved in many other civic and community activities over the years.
Visitation on Friday, December 6 at ST. ANNE'S SALVATORIAN CAMPUS CHAPEL, 3800 N. 92nd St., Milwaukee from 12:30 PM until the time of service at 1:30 PM.
A special thank you to the caregivers in Providence Court at St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus.
Memorials to St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus or Christ King Church 2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa WI 53226 are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019