Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Dorothy J. "Dorie" Hoffmann

Dorothy J. "Dorie" Hoffmann Notice
Hoffmann, Dorothy J. "Dorie" Passed away peacefully June 3, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Darryl for 48 years, loving sister of Marilyn (Jerry) Neis, cherished aunt of Brian (Erica), Laura (Jason), Steven (Aubrey) and Mark. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her brother William. Visitation Friday, June 14 at GOOD SHEPHERD CATHOLIC CHURCH in Menomonee Falls from 10:00 AM until the time of Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to for breast cancer research. The family would like to give special thanks to Trudy.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
