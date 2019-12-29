|
|
Dorothy J. Kapusta
(nee Blaha) Found peace on December 27, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Stephen. Loving mother of Michael Kapusta and Denise (Randy) Noggle. Proud grandmother of Natalie and Jacob Noggle. Dear brother of Richard and Donald (Gail) Blaha. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME from 10 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12 NOON. Final Resting Place at Holy Cross Cemetery.
A thank you to Care-Age of Brookfield, special thanks to Allay Hospice especially nurse Lisa, Chaplin George, Music Therapist Brittany, the other care givers for the care they gave to Dorothy.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020