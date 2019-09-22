Services
Dorothy J. Klink


1925 - 2019
Dorothy J. Klink Notice
Dorothy J. Klink

Wauwatosa - (Nee Ohde)

Born to Eternal Life, Thurs. September 19, 2019 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Lester.

Loving mother of Diane (Jeff) Saeger, Bill (Debbie Black) Klink and Karen (Wesley) Byal.

Dorothy was loved and will be remembered by 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28 at ST. ANNE'S CHAPEL, 3800 N. 92 St, Milwaukee from 9:30am-10:30am.

Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated at 10:30am.

Private entombment.

If desired, memorials may be made to St Jude the Apostle Catholic Church or St Anne's Salvatorian Campus.

Special thanks to the staff of St Anne's and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
