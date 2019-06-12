|
Klofta, Dorothy J. Age 96 years. Born to eternal life June 9, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents John and Estelle Klofta and the love of her life, Marvin Krueger. Dorothy is survived by loving relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, June 15 at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 w. Capitol Dr. Brookfield from 9:30 AM until Services at 11:00 AM. Entombment to follow. Dorothy was a Registered Nurse who was named distinguished alumni of the year in 2014 by Marquette University School of Nursing. For 57 years, Dorothy served the veterans at Zablocki VA Medical Center. She started an area at Zablocki Medical Center that enabled health care professionals to provide specialized care to post surgical veterans. The facility's first ICU. She then was named VA's first head nurse. She also helped launch a program for training ward clerks and later worked in the VA's surgical clinic and emergency room, expanding her range of practice to include enterostomal therapy and wound care, which she administrated until her retirement in 2006 at age 84. Dorothy also established the Dorothy Klofta Scholarship, awarded annually to undergraduate and/or graduate nursing students with financial need from Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019