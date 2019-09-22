Resources
Dorothy J. Lind

Dorothy J. Lind Notice
Dorothy J. Lind

Dalton - Passed Away peacefully on September 17, 2019

Survived by her loving husband Larry, son Jason, sister Sharon (Gene Baewer), brother Robert Lausmann (Sandy), and other relatives and friends. She was a kind and gentle soul who had a welcoming smile for everyone she met. Dorothy was a loving and devoted mother to Jason, and was adored by her husband of 43 years. The world will be darker without her light. I love you Dot.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
