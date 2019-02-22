Services
Piontkowski, Dorothy J. (nee Swodzinski) Born to Eternal Life February 16, 2019 at the age of 90 years in Raleigh, NC. Loving mother of Cynthia (Richard) Puetzer. Dear grandmother of Andrew (Anne), Zachary (Britney) and Jennifer Puetzer and great-grandchildren Kylie, William, Tyler, Bridget, Adelaide, Emerson and Benjamin Puetzer. Dear sister of Loretta Boyack. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Arthur Paul Piontkowski, sisters Florence, Lucille and Betty and brothers Robert and Daniel. Dorothy lived in Milwaukee and was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish until she moved to Raleigh, NC in 2017 to live with her daughter. She loved to sew, paint, decorate and garden. Visitation Monday, February 25 at ST. CHARLES BORROMEO CHURCH (3100 W. Parnell Ave) from 10:00 - 11:00 AM followed by the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment Forest Home Cemetery Halls of History.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
