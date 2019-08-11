|
Rieck, Dorothy J. (Nee Edwards) (Nee Edwards) Fell asleep in Jesus at the age of 90 on July 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Rieck. Loving mom of Karen Lietzow, David (Jody) Rieck and the late Gary and Brian Rieck. Proud nana of 9. Great nana of 20. Sister-in-law of Gordon (Joyce) Rieck and Pat (The late Don) Edwards. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Dorothy was a life time member of the Letter Carriers Auxiliary. A visitation will be held at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH (10025 W. North Ave. Wauwatosa, WI) on Sunday August 18, 2019 from 2 PM until time of Memorial service at 4 PM. Memorials to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church would be appreciated. Private interment Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019