Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
OUR SAVIOR EVANGELIC LUTHERAN CHURCH
6021 N. Santa Monica Blvd
Whitefish Bay, WI
Dorothy Janette Putz

Dorothy Janette Putz Notice
Dorothy Janette Putz

(Nee Blust) Passed away peacefully on Feb. 29, 2020 at the age of 102. Loving wife of Ed Putz and devoted mother of Nancy (Charles) Busch and Janet (Lawrence) Vogler - Proud grandmother of Alexander Busch and Whitney (Vogler) Whipple and great grandmother of Lawson Whipple and Ainsley Whipple. Also loved by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Not only raising a lovely family, Dorothy was a graduate of Milwaukee Downer and started her career as a Food Chemist at Enzo Gelatin Company in Sheboygan Wi, followed by her work as Director of Food Services/Training at Curative Workshop of Milwaukee WI. Late in life Dorothy discovered her love of art and she became an accomplished painter of watercolors.

A Memorial Service will be held on March 18 at 11am at OUR SAVIOR EVANGELIC LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6021 N. Santa Monica Blvd Whitefish Bay, WI 53217. Memorial donations can be sent to the Church. A special thanks to the staff at Alexian Village for all the loving care provided

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020
