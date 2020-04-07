Resources
Dorothy K. Lauenstein

Dorothy K. Lauenstein Notice
Dorothy K. Lauenstein

Menomonee Falls - (Nee Goelz) April 6,2020, Age 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of John (Janet), Jeff (Barb), Linda (Jack) Pitrof, Bill (Debbie) and Janice (Dennis) Jewell.Further survived by 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren other relatives and friends. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Menomonee Falls.

The Family would like to give a "Special Thanks" to the caregivers at the Samaritan Health Center in West Bend for all the care they gave to Dorothy.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
