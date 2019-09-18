|
Dorothy K. Paluchniak (nee Paprocki)
Oak Creek - beloved wife of 71 years to the late Daniel, was called to her eternal resting place on September 16, 2019. She entered this world on April 11, 1928, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, born to Stanley and Katherine Paprocki (nee Helminski). Devoted mother of Gerilyn (Keith) Wagner and Steven (Mary) Paluchniak. Loving grandmother of Lisa (Paul) Truttschel, Jason and Nathan (fiancee Rachel Schwartzkopf), Matthew (Samantha), Michael (Emma) and Allison Paluchniak. Proud great-grandmother of Averie Wagner, Maeve, Michael and Owen Paluchniak. Sister of Gladys Haight. Further, survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses.
Visitation Friday, September 20, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3100 S. 41st St. Milwaukee, WI from 9:30AM to 11AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow, at 11AM. Interment at St. Adalberts Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the in Dorothy's name.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019