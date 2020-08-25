Dorothy L. Clark
Milwaukee - (nee Zahn) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, August 22, 2020. Age 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Clarence. Loving aunt of Mark (Noreen) Zahn. Dear sister of the late Robert (Josephine) Zahn. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, August 28, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM Interment Highland Memorial Park. Retired employee of Foley Medical Clinic. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Children's Hospital - Wisconsin appreciated.