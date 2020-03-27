|
Dorothy L. Merritt
Milwaukee - Age 95 years. (Nee Tessendorf) Passed away peacefully and entered eternal life, March 10, 2020 at Park Manor Care Center in Park Falls, WI. Born to life in Milwaukee May 24, 1924, daughter of Harry and Lillian (nee Hoppe) Tessendorf. Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Francis "Bud" in 2006. Beloved mother of Jane (Robert) Farkas, William Merritt and Arlene Merritt. Dear grandmother of Scott (Marcy) Farkas, Bryan (Michele) Farkas, Michelle (Jeffery) Clark and Steven (Brittney) Schlaack. Loving great grandmother of Ryleigh, Raegan, Genevieve, Amelia, and Eli Farkas; and Henry Clark. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Sat., April 4, 2020 at Mt. Lebanon Lutheran Church 4809 N. 60th St. (N. 60th St. at W. Hampton Ave.) from 1:00 PM until the Services at 2:00 PM. In response to the well being of relatives and friends due to COVID 19 the 2:00 PM Service will be live streamed on the Mt. Lebanon Church and School Facebook page. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Dorothy was a retired food service employee of MPS. She has been a member of Mt. Lebanon Church since 1958. Memorials to her church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020