Lucas, Dorothy LaVerne Dorothy LaVerne (nee Finney) Lucas, 75 passed away in McKinney, Texas on March 12, after a lengthy battle with congestive heart failure. A long time Milwaukee resident, Dorothy relocated to McKinney in 2015. Dorothy was a generous, kind-hearted and wise woman. She willingly feed those in need and selflessly helped others. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, baking and collecting porcelain dolls. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Annie I. and Willie C. Finney Sr., her brother Jerrold A. Finney and her beloved daughter Patrice M. Lucas. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters: Yolanda C. Lucas (Michael Moody) of Milwaukee Wisconsin and Athenee P. Lucas (Erik Thomas) of McKinney, Texas, four grandchildren: Xavier T. Mills, Biagio A. Lucas, Danielle A. Moody and Quentin L. Thomas, and one great grandson: Jayden I. Mills. She also leaves behind one aunt, Perry M. Cooper and four siblings: Willie C. Finney, Jr. (Mariam), Robert L. Finney (Anita) , Carolyn L. Parks (Anthony) and James Finney, all of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Details for Dorothy's memorial service will be available at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019