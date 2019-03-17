|
Lewandowski (Nitecki), Dorothy (Nee Czeszynski) passed away on March 13, 2019 at the age of 85 years. She is reunited with her first and second husbands, Anthony Nitecki & Jack Lewandowski. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Kubel. Loving mother of Jeff Nitecki and Brion Nitecki. Proud grandmother of Tiffany Harman and Derek Nitecki. Great-grandmother of 6 great-grandchildren. Further survived by a niece, nephew, other relatives, and friends. Funeral service will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home at 2:00PM. Visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:30PM-2:00PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019