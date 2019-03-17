Services
Dorothy (Nitecki) Lewandowski

Lewandowski (Nitecki), Dorothy (Nee Czeszynski) passed away on March 13, 2019 at the age of 85 years. She is reunited with her first and second husbands, Anthony Nitecki & Jack Lewandowski. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Kubel. Loving mother of Jeff Nitecki and Brion Nitecki. Proud grandmother of Tiffany Harman and Derek Nitecki. Great-grandmother of 6 great-grandchildren. Further survived by a niece, nephew, other relatives, and friends. Funeral service will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home at 2:00PM. Visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1:30PM-2:00PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
