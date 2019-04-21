|
Lewis, Dorothy (Nee Hoffmann) Passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 95. Dorothy was the beloved wife for 68 years of the late Gilbert "Gil" Lewis DVM. She was the loving mother of Pamela (Thomas) Kell and Jeffrey Lewis. Proud grandmother of Melissa (Brett Hansen) Kell, Jeremy (Erin) Kell, Bonnie (Mike) Lewis-Tschannen and Katie (Wayne) Ennis. Special great-grandmother of Josephine and Violet Hansen, William, Henry and Thomas Kell, and Lydia Ennis. Dear sister of the late J. Wallace "Porky" Hoffmann and the late Virginia Riewesthal. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Per Dorothy's wishes, no public services will be held. If desired, Memorials to Kathy's Hospice, 3232 Pleasant Valley Rd, West Bend, WI 53095, are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019