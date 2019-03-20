|
Raasch, Dorothy Lois (Nee Hodik) Took the step beyond earthly existence - certain there is more. She passed away at the age of 93 on March 4, 2019 anxious to confirm her belief. If we connect with loved ones on the next journey, then Ralph, her beloved husband of 63 years, will have met her - probably saying, "What took you so long ?" Dorothy was born on October 1, 1925 to Frank Hodik and Eilda (Hansen) Hodik. She graduated from South Division High School in Milwaukee and was a 1948 graduate of St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN. Dorothy is survived by her three sons; Martin, Todd (Claire), and Thomas (Sara); eleven grandchildren; Natalie, Nicholas, Max, Nora, Harly, Rudolph, Sebastian, Emily, Cody, Gunnar, and Borgne; four great-grandchildren; Liam, Zigmund, August, and Minerva; her sister, Ruth Urdahl, and a host of other relatives whom she loved and adored. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Frank (Bud) Jr., and her beloved Ralph. Dorothy lived her life with grace and purpose. She was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker, and was an amazing cook. She had other interests as well. She was a voracious reader. She learned to be an accomplished writer and speaker while giving her time as the National Secretary of the American Lutheran Church Women, a Board Member of Lutheran World Relief, and Milwaukee's fledgling Interfaith program. Dorothy enjoyed weekday lunchtime debates of politics and religion with her three sons - but she preferred visits with her grandchildren. Her life was a testament to her strong faith and belief in a benevolent God, and her life lessons were filled with God's hope, healing, and love. Dorothy's life revolved around her God and her family, and her love of humanity would take her to far regions of the world. She traveled to Africa and India with Lutheran World Relief to observe special projects like soap making, fish farming, and digging shallow wells. She went to assess how lives were improved and to bridge cultural understanding. She usually came home injured; she broke her foot in Africa and suffered a detached retina in India; but she always came home enlivened. As a member of Milwaukee's Interfaith, she taught us that all faiths are important, that we are more alike than different, and that the universal language that binds us all is, and will always be, Love. If you wish to make a memorial in Dorothy's name, please make them to Lutheran World Relief or to an organization that helps those most in need. Be kind to one another. Visitation will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at St. Stephen the Martyr Lutheran Church, 6101 S. 51st St., Greendale, WI 53129, with a Memorial Service to follow at 11 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019