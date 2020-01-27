|
Dorothy M. Bruder
Peacefully passed into Eternal Life on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved Mother of Barbara (the late Mikey) Bodor. Proud Grandma of Daniel (Vicki) Bodor and Erin Bodor (Perkins). Cherished Grandma of Brooklyn, Riley, Dakota, Matthew, and Kiley. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday February 2, 2020 from 11 am until time of Memorial Service at 11:45 am.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020