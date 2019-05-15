|
Evert, Dorothy M. (Nee Reidy) Joined family and friends in Heaven on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 101. Loving wife of the late Roy. Beloved mother of Roy (the late Kathleen), William (LouAnn), Ronald (Debbie), Margery, Jeanne (Robert) Dierbeck and Doretta (David) Shono. Cherished grandma of 19, great-grandma of 26 and great-great grandma of 4. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sister Anna, brother Buddy, grandson Robert and her 4 legged companion Buddy. Visitation will be at the FUNERAL HOME in SUSSEX on Saturday, May 18 from 10:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 12PM. Private burial will take place at Lisbon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dorothy's name are greatly appreciated to Kathy Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2019