Gramoll, Dorothy M. (nee Demerath) Formerly of Saukville, passed away peacefully June 17, 2019, age 98 yrs. Beloved wife of 68 yrs to the late Harry Gramoll Sr.. Devoted mother of Ann (Ron) Semmann, Mary (Jim) Lewens, Judie (Tony) Geller, Pat (Paul) Miller, Jackie (Kevin) Pape, and Harry Jr. (Lisa Henry) Gramoll. Further survived by 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Harry, son-in-law, Keith Kramer, great-grandson, Quinlan Miller, and brothers, Lawrence, Donald and Robert, sisters, Bernadine, Bette, Mickey and Joan. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, June 21, 2019 11AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, 521 Congress St, Newburg. Interment Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Newburg. In state Friday at the church, 10AM until 10:45am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Childrens Hospital of Milwaukee appreciated. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Sun Prairie Health Care Center for their love and support.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2019