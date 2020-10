Dorothy M. HaeffelEntered into Eternal Life on October 29, 2020, age 95 years. Loving wife of the late Michael J. for 61 years. Dear mother of Michael (Lorraine) and the late Gerald (Cindy). Proud grandmother of Gerald (Nichole), Joseph, Korrine (Chris) and Mathew (Trina). Great grandmother of Emerson, Rose, Miranda and Audrey. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sister Marion and her brother Jack. Honoring Dorothy's wishes, no formal services will be held.