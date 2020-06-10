Dorothy M. Holak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Holak

Bayside, WI - Died May 29, 2020 at the age of 89 years after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Mary and her brother, William. Private burial in Czech's National Cemetery in Yuba, WI. The family of Dorothy wishes to thank the staff at Elizabeth Residence-Bayside for their loving and compassionate care.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved