Dorothy M. HolakBayside, WI - Died May 29, 2020 at the age of 89 years after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Mary and her brother, William. Private burial in Czech's National Cemetery in Yuba, WI. The family of Dorothy wishes to thank the staff at Elizabeth Residence-Bayside for their loving and compassionate care.