Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Holytz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. (Gilbert) Holytz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. (Gilbert) Holytz Notice
Dorothy M. Holytz (nee Gilbert)

Passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at the age of 93. Born in Chicago, IL. Beloved wife of the late Walter Holytz. Dearest mother of Janet, Patricia (Dale) Byczynski, and Diane. Grandmother of Matthew (Carly) Byczynski. Further survived by other family, relatives and friends.

Dorothy met and married her husband Walter in Chicago, IL and moved to Milwaukee, WI where his job at General Electric placed him. They enjoyed traveling, golf, Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, going to the zoo, Holy Hill, eating at their favorite restaurants; Red Lobster, Wendy's and George Webb's, cookouts, and, of course, bingo.

Dorothy was a sweet and loving mom who worked in retail and in a real estate office. She loved to cook and bake heirloom recipes from her mom, Mary. She obtained her gardening skills from her dad, John, who came to start our vegetable gardens. Mom also loved flower gardening. Other pastimes she enjoyed were crocheting, needlepoint and latch-hooking.

A special thank you to "Hearts To Home" owner, Joyce, for their services, Aurora, staff, along with the caring and compassionate caretakers who assisted Janet with Dorothy over the years, with a special mention to caretakers Arjean, Andrea, Melanie (Laurie), Aida, Gimelyn, Mary Ann, Marilyn and Verona. Acknowledging medical staff at Ascension (St. Francis Hospital), St. Luke's Hospital, West Allis Hospital and Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital. A sincere thank you to St. Camillus Home Hospice, Nurse Cindy, social worker Jainere, and staff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 3160 S. 63rd St., Milwaukee, WI 53219, (414) 543-8292, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 AM, with visitation from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline