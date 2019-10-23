|
|
Dorothy M. Holytz (nee Gilbert)
Passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at the age of 93. Born in Chicago, IL. Beloved wife of the late Walter Holytz. Dearest mother of Janet, Patricia (Dale) Byczynski, and Diane. Grandmother of Matthew (Carly) Byczynski. Further survived by other family, relatives and friends.
Dorothy met and married her husband Walter in Chicago, IL and moved to Milwaukee, WI where his job at General Electric placed him. They enjoyed traveling, golf, Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, going to the zoo, Holy Hill, eating at their favorite restaurants; Red Lobster, Wendy's and George Webb's, cookouts, and, of course, bingo.
Dorothy was a sweet and loving mom who worked in retail and in a real estate office. She loved to cook and bake heirloom recipes from her mom, Mary. She obtained her gardening skills from her dad, John, who came to start our vegetable gardens. Mom also loved flower gardening. Other pastimes she enjoyed were crocheting, needlepoint and latch-hooking.
A special thank you to "Hearts To Home" owner, Joyce, for their services, Aurora, staff, along with the caring and compassionate caretakers who assisted Janet with Dorothy over the years, with a special mention to caretakers Arjean, Andrea, Melanie (Laurie), Aida, Gimelyn, Mary Ann, Marilyn and Verona. Acknowledging medical staff at Ascension (St. Francis Hospital), St. Luke's Hospital, West Allis Hospital and Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital. A sincere thank you to St. Camillus Home Hospice, Nurse Cindy, social worker Jainere, and staff.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 3160 S. 63rd St., Milwaukee, WI 53219, (414) 543-8292, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 AM, with visitation from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019