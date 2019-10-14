Services
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
Born to Eternal Life on October 10, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Preceded in death by her husband Raymond and her son Ronnie. Survived by her children Karen (Richard) Sobstad, Jerry Mitchell, Debbi (Paul) Vogt and Mary (the late David) Harvancik, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, her brother Bob (Debbie) Becker, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Dot was a member of Emmanuel Community Methodist Church and the Jayco Camping Club.

Visitation at the funeral home on Friday, October 18 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM. Procession to Wisconsin Memorial Park to follow.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
