|
|
Dorothy M. Nibeck
Milwaukee - (nee Kuri) Found peace on Thursday, January 30, 2020, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Nibeck. Loving mom of Tim (Pat) Noonan and Jim Noonan. Cherished grandma of Mike (Melissa) Noonan and Rob (fiancée-Jessica) Noonan. Proud Granny of Colin and Jacob. Precious "adopted member of the Hertel Clan": Ted and Mary Hertel, Lori and Alex Montes de Oca and Kate and Timber Manhart. Dear sister of the late Margie Laudon and the late Howie Kuri. Special person to Richard (Margaret) Nibeck, Karen Hilman and the late Donald Nibeck. Also survived her brother-in-law Bob Laudon and other family and friends.
Dorothy was a long-time employee of George Webb (Howell/Howard). A heartfelt thank you to the staff and residents of Hales Corners Care Center for making Dorothy's last years fulfilling.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, February 10, 2020, 4:00-7:00 PM. Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Burial Services on Tuesday, 10:30 AM from the Funeral Home to Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020