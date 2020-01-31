Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Dorothy M. Niebeck

Dorothy M. Niebeck
Dorothy M. Niebeck

Hales Corners, WI - (nee Kuri) Found peace on Thursday, January 30, 2020, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Nibeck. Loving mom of Tim (Pat) Noonan and Jim Noonan. Cherished grandma of Mike (Melissa) Noonan and Rob (fiancée-Jessica) Noonan. Proud Granny of Colin and Jacob. Dear sister of the late Margie and the late Howie. Dear step-mother of Richard (Margaret) Nibeck, Karen Hilman and the late Don Nibeck. Also survived by other family and friends.

Dorothy was a long-time employee of George Webb (Howell/Howard). A heartfelt thank you to the staff and residents of Hales Corners Care Center for making Dorothy's last years fulfilling.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, February 10, 2020, 4:00-7:00 PM. Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Burial Services on Tuesday, 10:30 AM from the Funeral Home to Arlington Park Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5, 2020
