Memorial Gathering
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
LIVING HOPE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
W156 N4881 Pilgrim Rd
Menomonee Falls, WI
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
LIVING HOPE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
W156 N4881 Pilgrim Rd
Menomonee Falls, WI
Dorothy M. Russon Notice
Dorothy M. Russon

Brookfield - Passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019, age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Charles Russon. Beloved mother of Robert (Helen) Russon and Jane (the late Michael) McCarthy. Loving grandmother of Matthew (Emma) and Daniel (Kristie) McCarthy. Great-grandmother of Michael, Patrick, Connor, Finnegan and William. Also survived by many dear friends.

Memorial Gathering Friday October 18, from 1 - 1:30 PM at LIVING HOPE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, W156 N4881 Pilgrim Rd., Menomonee Falls, WI with Memorial Service at 1:30 PM. If desired, memorials to the suggested.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
jsonline