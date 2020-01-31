Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Dorothy M. "Dolly" Schipper

Dorothy M. "Dolly" Schipper Notice
Dorothy M. "Dolly" Schipper

Menomonee Falls - Passed peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the age of 92. She is lovingly survived by her sisters, Rosemary (the late Ray W.) Schneider and Betty (the late Jerry) Pfaffl; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Dolly worked at ManPower, Blue Cross and was a traveling secretary for the Ice Capades.

A Private service will be held in Springfield, IL. Memorials in Dolly's name to your local Post or would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
