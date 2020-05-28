Dorothy M. Schultz(Nee Quindt) Born to Eternal Life on May 22, 2020 at the age of 93 years and 8 days. Preceded in death by her husband Raymond, her daughters Susie, Mary, Debby and Chris and her siblings. Survived by her sons Richard (Judy), Daniel (Barb), Raymond (Laurie), her daughter Carol (John) Guzman, her sister Alice Comb, her sister-in-law Rosie Schultz, 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.Member of Berea Lutheran Church. Special thank you to the entire staff at Hope Health and Rehab in Lomira for their care.Visitation Saturday, May 30 at Schramka Funeral Home, W164 N9034 Water Street, Menomonee Falls from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 1PM. Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hope Health and Rehab-Lomira.