Starkweather, Dorothy M. Milwaukee - Dorothy M. Starkweather, age 101, passed away in Green Bay on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee on May 14, 1918 to Edwin and Viola (Strehl) Puchta. Dorothy grew up in Wauwatosa and spent her entire life there, until she recently moved to Green Bay. She married John C. Starkweather in Milwaukee on November 7, 1945. Dorothy was an avid card player; she especially enjoyed sheepshead and bridge. She was a voracious reader and loved watching the Brewers and Packers. Dorothy was a proud mother and grandmother. She is survived by her three children, John (Karen) Starkweather of Green Bay, Diane (Jon) Smanz of Phoenix, AZ, and Bill (Maria) Starkweather of Phoenix, AZ; nine grandchildren, Jonathan, Jennifer (Steve), Jeffrey (Jena), Michael, Tyler, Brandon, Katelyn, Rebecca (Luke), and Allison; and four great-grandchildren. She is further survived by five nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Audrey DuBuque; and nephew, Tom DuBuque. At Dorothy's request, no services will be held. Interment will take place alongside her husband at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Her family would like to give a special thanks to Harwood Place in Wauwatosa and Woodside Lutheran Home in Green Bay.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019