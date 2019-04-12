|
|
Terrian, Dorothy "Dort" M. (Nee Senk) Passed away on April 9, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert. Dorothy and Bob were married at St. Josaphat's Basilica in Milwaukee on June 25, 1955. Caring mother of Jim (Karen) Terrian, Joe Terrian and Mark (Nancy) Terrian. Grandmother of Sara Terrian, Tyler Terrian, John Terrian, Josh Terrian, Amy Terrian and Anna Terrian. Brother of Gerry (the late Gail) Senk. Sister-in-law of the late Gerald (Ginny) Terrian, Audrey (the late Erv) Sessner and William (Carol) Terrian. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents: Joe and Amelia Senk. Dorothy was a faithful member of Mother of Perpetual Help (formerly IHM) for many years. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church ( formerly Immaculate Heart of Mary Campus) 1212 S. 117th St. with a visitation 9:00 am until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Camillus Skilled Nursing Care are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019