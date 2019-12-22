|
Dorothy M. VanThull
West Allis - (nee Beilfus) Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, December 19, 2019, age 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Arnold VanThull. Dear mother of the late Theodore Jr. (Sheri) Pichalski and the late David (Suzan) VanThull. Loving grandmother of Stacey, Carrie, Christopher, Joella and Patrick. Preceded in death by her sisters Thelma Skaryiance and Bernice Trawicki. Also survived by great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, December 23, 2019 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 10AM until time of funeral service at 11AM. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Retired employee of WI Electric Company. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mother of Perpetual Help Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019