ZAUSCH, Dorothy M., "Bunny" (Nee Hoppe) PORT WASHINGTON, WI, June 16, 2019, age 89, beloved wife of the late Robert Zausch, loving mom of Diane (Rick) Reinthaler, Tom (Tina), Peggy and John (Janet) Zausch, further survived by 5 grandchildren, sisters Betty Last and Ethelyn "Tudy" Schumacher, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass 6PM Tues. June 25, at St. John XXIII Parish-St. Mary's Church, 451 N. Johnson Street, Port Washington, WI. Family will receive relatives and friends from 4-5:45PM Tuesday AT CHURCH prior to the Mass.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019
