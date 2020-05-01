Dorothy M. Zehren



Hartford - (nee Hoenow) age 99 passed away peacefully Thursday, April 30, 2020. Daughter of the late Rudolph C. and Edna M. (nee Menzel); wife of 75 years of the late Herbert J.; mother of Sister Jodene Zehren, SSSF, Richard Zehren, Joanne (David Merrell) Pinkerton, Daniel (William Coulombe) Zehren, and the late Katherine "Kay" Babbitt; mother-in-law of the late Lloyd Pinkerton and Donald Babbitt; grandma of Christopher (Amy) Pinkerton and Erin (Andrew Lutz) Pinkerton; great grandma of Halla Pinkerton and Ian Lutz. Due to the current restrictions of the pandemic, a private service was held with interment in St. Kilian Cemetery, Hartford. A memorial will be scheduled in the future.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store